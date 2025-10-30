The New Orleans Saints are still finding themselves during their first season under head coach Kellen Moore. New Orleans is 1-7 heading into Week 9 and seem to view the rest of the season as a time to test out their rookie quarterback. The Saints benched Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough this week, handing the keys to their second-round rookie for presumably the rest of the season.

That could put New Orleans in a position to shed some talent ahead of the trade deadline.

In fact, the Saints seem willing to trade Rashid Shaheed at the deadline, according to reporting from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The New Orleans Saints have said they're not interested in trading away one of their wide receivers, but league sources believe Rashid Shaheed can be had for the right price,” Schefter reported on Saturday.

He added that New Orleans would like to receive a third-round pick in exchange for Shaheed.

There should certainly be a market for Shaheed's services. The 27-year-old wide receiver is still in the prime of his career. He has 39 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.

Shaheed's knack for hauling in deep passes should make him attractive to several contending teams across the league.

But which teams are the best fit for Shaheed? And would they be willing to cough up a third-round pick to bring him in, even if for just half a season?

Below we will explore the three best trade destinations for Rashid Shaheed ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

1. Josh Allen could use a deep threat like Rashid Shaheed

The Bills could use an upgrade at wide receiver, specifically someone who is a deep threat.

Allen can launch some incredibly long passes, and a speedy receiver could do some damage when given the right looks.

Theoretically that role is already filled by Joshua Palmer. However, he's been banged up and hasn't been very productive when he's been on the field.

Palmer has 14 receptions for 234 receiving yards so far this season.

Shaheed is on an affordable one-year contract, which makes him an easy trade target both as a rental or long-term piece.

My question is how would Buffalo view Shaheed? And how would that perception influence their willingness to spend draft capital to acquire him?

Personally this is my favorite fit because it gets Shaheed on a great team and could legitimately make the Bills more dangerous.

But I just can't see the Bills forking over a third-round pick for a 27-year-old role player.

2. Could the Broncos add some firepower on offense before the trade deadline?

The Broncos have every reason to be aggressive at the trade deadline this season.

Denver is 6-2 on the season and doing the seemingly impossible of ruling the AFC West, even over Kansas City.

On paper, the Broncos could absolutely use a player like Shaheed. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. are not a good trio of wide receivers. In that sense, adding anyone above replacement level should be a good move.

I believe Denver's front office would view a Shaheed trade as a defendable move. But I wonder if Sean Payton and the coaching staff views wide receiver as their biggest position of need.

I could see Shaheed to the Broncos working out if the Saints are willing to have some wiggle room on price. Otherwise, Shaheed is a luxury that is too indulgent for the Broncos.

But imagine Bo Nix firing deep passes to Shaheed. It would be so beautiful.

3. Could Rashid Shaheed unlock Steelers offense during all-in season?

Pittsburgh's position atop the AFC North feels incredibly vulnerable. The Steelers only have four wins on the season and are on a two-game losing streak. If the Ravens come back to life, they could easily steal the division away from the Steelers.

Could adding a speedy receiver like Shaheed make Pittsburgh's offense more dangerous?

It certainly couldn't hurt, as Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson have not done a great job complementing DK Metcalf at receiver. I'm not suggesting that Rasheed is leagues above them, but he adds an element of speed that neither player can match. And that can be used to both manipulate defenses and exploit their weaknesses.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler even suggested him as a trade option for Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

“If a deal for Meyers falls through, perhaps the Steelers lean on the Saints for, say, Rashid Shaheed, a speed option who would be costly but not outrageously so.”

The Steelers are projected to have 12 draft picks in 2026, including three third-round picks. They will gain extra picks primarily through the compensatory pick formula after letting Justin Fields and Russell Wilson walk in free agency.

That would give Pittsburgh plenty of ammunition to afford Shaheed.

This my least favorite fit of the trio, but I can easily see it happening in real life.