The New Orleans Saints have not been a winning organization since Drew Brees retired in 2021. Brees was one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, putting up some insane statistics in Sean Payton's offense. Brees finally got the opportunity to honor one of his former Saints teammates after their retirement from the NFL.

Former Saints QB Drew Brees honored Terron Armstead with a heartfelt speech after he retired from the NFL on Saturday.

“12 amazing years in the NFL, the mainstay wherever he went,” Brees began his speech, per Nick Underhill. “I will never forget the day that he showed up in our locker room, back in 2013. He didn't start off that year as the starter, but it became evident very quickly that not only was this guy going to be a starting left tackle for us for a very long time, but he [also] that he was going to be a leader in our locker room. He was going to be a leader in the huddle. [And] he was going to be a leader throughout the league.”

Armstead announced his retirement on Saturday. He spent 12 years in the NFL, most of which came with the Saints. Armstead left the Saints in free agency in 2022 and joined the Dolphins. He played three seasons in Miami before retiring from the NFL.

“He's exemplified what it takes to be a champion in this league and in the locker room,” Brees concluded.

Terron Armstead was instrumental in Saints' success during Drew Brees era

Armstead was around for some of the Saints' best moments as a franchise.

Of course he missed out on the Super Bowl in 2009, but he did everything he could during his Saints career to get New Orleans back into the big game.

Armstead joined the Saints after they selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He did not start right away, but once he did the Saints had an incredible run of winning seasons.

New Orleans won four straight NFC South titles between 2017-20. During that time, the Saints won three playoff games and appeared in one NFC Championship game. That game featured the infamous no call on Nickell Robey-Coleman that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl instead of the Saints.

Thank you for all of the good memories, Terron Armstead.