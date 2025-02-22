For the second time in their respective careers, Kellen Moore and Brandon Staley will be on the same coaching staff, only this time it's Moore in the big seat with Staley occupying what's expected to be a more comfortable role of Defensive Coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Though Staley's hiring hasn't been met with universal acclaim, there is one key member of the Saints' defense who appears to be excited about the hire.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Alontae Taylor, Staley has been known to craft defenses in which he adjusts to and utilizes the respective skillsets of his star players, whether it be Jalen Ramsey, Joey Bosa or Derwin James. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net believes that Taylor could be in line for “STAR” treatment in Staley's defense.

“During his early run, before having to be moved to the perimeter, (Alontae Taylor) was noted as one of the NFL’s most disruptive players. That, unfortunately, fell off as he adjusted to yet another new role,” Jackson writes. “If the Saints invest in another starter for the outside, Taylor becomes a prime candidate for the famed STAR role in Fangio-like defensive schemes. The position would allow Taylor to play a more versatile cornerback/safety role, opening up his game to recapture the disruption he brought before his position switch in 2024.”

Moving Taylor to the inside where he could play more in the slot would be a huge blessing for the fourth year defensive back. Though his coverage grade — which according to Pro Football Focus ranked 205th out of 223 eligible defensive backs — leaves plenty to be desired, few DB's were as successful as run defenders or pass-rushers during the 2024 season.

Taylor finished his 3rd NFL season with 89 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks, three of which came in the opening week of the season when he tied an NFL single game record for most sacks by a defensive back. If anything, that performance against the Carolina Panthers proved that good things happen when Alontae Taylor is unleashed.