NFL free agency is dwindling down with the draft right around the corner. However, the New Orleans Saints managed to improve the depth in the wide receiver room after reuniting with a veteran player.

On Friday, the Saints reached a deal to reunite with Brandin Cooks, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. After departing from New Orleans after the 2016 season, the 31-year-old wide receiver will play for the Saints once again.

Cooks agreed to sign a two-year, $13 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He joins a Saints wide receiver core that features Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. The Saints experienced a plethora of injuries last season and Cooks can help provide some stability if the injury woes continue in the 2025 season.

Brandin Cooks was originally traded by New Orleans to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2017 season. Since then, Cooks has bounced around the league, also playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran wideout hasn't eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark since the 2021 season with Houston. With New Orleans, Cooks is likely to serve as a third option in the passing game, which could limit his production. Despite that, he brings plenty of experience to the table that could help develop the Saints' young wide receiver core.

During his time with the Cowboys, many believed he could serve as a solid second option behind CeeDee Lamb. Unfortunately, Cooks experienced a fractured thumb in Dallas' 34-10 Week 11 loss to the Texans. The injury sidelined the veteran wideout for the remainder of the season.

He capped off the 2024 campaign with 26 receptions, 259 receiving yards, and three touchdowns through 10 games played. Brandin Cooks will aim to improve upon those numbers with the Saints after finally finding a new team in free agency. Although his statline is concerning, the good news is that when healthy, Cooks tends to earn the starting nod consistently throughout his career.