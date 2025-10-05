The New Orleans Saints will be without starting safety Justin Reid for the rest of their Week 5 clash against the New York Giants.

Reid will miss the rest of the game with a concussion after sustaining the injury of the first quarter of Sunday’s game, the team announced.

The 28-year-old free safety has one pass deflection, 13 solo tackles and 16 total tackles through his first four games with the Saints. He joined the team in the 2025 offseason after spending the previous three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid racked up 87 total tackles, 61 total tackles eight pass deflections and two interceptions in his final season in Kansas City in 2024. He helped the Chiefs make a Super Bowl appearance in 2024 before they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the previous two seasons Reid spent in Kansas City, the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowl titles. He played a pivotal role on one of the NFL’s top defenses during that span.

In his eight-year NFL career, Reid has 10 interceptions, 47 pass deflections and a pick-6.

He previously spent four seasons with the Houston Texans after being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Saints were trailing the Giants in the first quarter when Reid exited and are looking to rebound after a winless start. New Orleans went 0-4 through Week 4 and had already struggled mightily defensively before losing Reid, allowing 30.3 points per game, which stands as the second-worst in the NFL.