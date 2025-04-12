Heading into the 2025 season, the New Orleans Saints are a team in transition. New head coach Kellen Moore is in the opening phases of implementing his vision for the team. They are way over the salary cap, leaving limited options for improving the team outside the upcoming NFL Draft. Now, starting quarterback Derek Carr is injured. Because of this, Saints beat writer Nick Underhill talked to NFL insider Ian Rapoport about the team's chances of bringing in free agent Aaron Rodgers.

Would Aaron Rodgers look at the Saints if the Saints looked at Aaron Rodgers? Ian Rapoport joined our stream to answer this and more (Link below) https://t.co/FgL87NyGTg pic.twitter.com/k2hpC7OaXe — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Would Aaron Rodgers look at the Saints if the Saints looked at Aaron Rodgers? Ian Rapoport joined our stream to answer this and more (Link below),” posted Underhill on the social media site.

Rapoport's assessment of the situation is certainly an intriguing one. Although he believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers are still the favorites for Rodgers' services, it wouldn't surprise him if there was mutual interest between both parties. The Saints have talent in certain areas of the roster, including a couple of key pieces on offense. With Moore coming on board, he will undoubtedly focus on that side of the ball. Would working with an offensive minded head coach work some magic once again for Rodgers?

Would Aaron Rodgers-Saints partnership work?

For the majority of his career, Rodgers has worked with an offensive-minded head coach. During his time with the Green Bay Packers, his head coaches were Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur. With those two leading the team, Rodgers became one of the NFL's best signal callers on an almost yearly basis. However, his two seasons in New York with the Jets were tumultuous for a number of reasons. Most notably, his head coaches were defensive-minded, so their offensive expertise was likely not as strong as Rodgers.

That would be the same in Pittsburgh, although the Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin, is way more tenured than Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich were. He's shown the ability to work with his players and empower them to be the best they can be. It's why Tomlin has lasted so long in the Steel City. Will Moore bring the same impact in New Orleans? And if he could, would Rodgers want to cede offensive control, like he did in Green Bay? With the veteran quarterback, it does feel like anything is possible.