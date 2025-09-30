The New York Giants are coming off their first win of the season against a 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers squad with high expectations. Malik Nabers went down with a brutal injury, which has surfaced to be a Torn ACL. The Giants moved on without their star player and won the game at home thanks to a great debut from Jaxson Dart.

Giants fans are going through a mix of emotions after their win against the Chargers. New York was able to play well on both sides of the ball against a good team. Now things seem as if they might turn things around after that momentum boost.

Nabers is a superstar in this league after a dominant rookie campaign. There is no doubt that he will come back and pick up where he left off next season. For now, the Giants must find a way to replace him. The receiver room is not great at all. This team could trade for a star receiver or sign some players in free agency. This article will discuss three receivers who could sign as free agents, and one of them is someone this franchise knows very well.

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to keep playing football. After Malik Nabers' season-ending injury, there is no better time than now to bring back the former Giants star. After being released by the Miami Dolphins last season, Beckham said about a month ago that he wants to keep playing. He has even drawn interest from several teams. The Giants could be one of them, and after the Tyreek Hill injury on Monday night, even the Dolphins may want to bring Beckham back.

This reunion would actually be wild to see happen. If the Giants want to give Jaxson Dart more weapons, they should start by bringing in Beckham. I know his availability has been slim, but when healthy, he can still contribute. The former Super Bowl champion is 32 years old. He can't wait much longer to make his return.

Robert Woods still has juice left in the tank. He can be a great veteran piece to bring in to help Dart progress his game. The Giants don't have many veterans on offense outside of Russell Wilson. With three receivers now on the IR, the group is thin and needs help. If the Giants decide that a reunion with Beckham Jr. isn't happening, then Robert Woods is the next best vet to bring in. He has had a successful career and even has an injury history, which could help with the progression of Nabers.

The current free agent group of receivers isn't great. If the Giants decide to go this route, then in all likelihood, they will be signing a veteran receiver.

If there was ever a receiver labeled with an “ole reliable” tag, then it would be Woods. He has found a way to score a touchdown in almost every season he has played, except last season. Woods is in Year 14, which is hard to believe. He caught 20 passes last year for the Houston Texans and was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the season.

Diontae Johnson is 29 years old. The former second-team All-Pro player is coming off a rough 2024 campaign, where he played for three different teams. The former Pittsburgh Steeler can still play at a high level, despite being released by the Cleveland Browns ahead of the season. Johnson is a free agent who can sign with any team. It won't be a shock if he signs with a team in the coming weeks, with the rate at which injuries are occurring.

Johnson caught 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns last season. Although a majority of those numbers were early on in the campaign with the Carolina Panthers. Johnson combined for just three catches for 18 yards with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in 2024.

The Giants would be an interesting choice for him to be part of, but Johnson is a playmaker who could be a cheap target for Jaxson Dart.