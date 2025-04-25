Abdul Carter shared two different levels of excitement on NFL Draft night. One was for landing with the New York Giants. But he dropped a hyped reaction for Jaxson Dart.

The Giants traded back into the first round late in the evening. New York passed on Shedeur Sanders and took Dart instead. Carter, though, still fired off excitement in learning who his new quarterback is.

JAXSON DART🎯🎯🎯🎯 LFG!!!! — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) April 25, 2025

The third overall selection now joins the 25th pick in leading the new wave of Giants players. The franchise made a deal with the Houston Texans to make it happen. Carter will spearhead the youth on defense moving forward. While Dart now represents the future behind center in the Big Apple.

But will Dart become QB1 already?

Giants coach sounds off on Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart roles

Head coach Brian Daboll helped make both picks possible. Carter started the movement and became the first natural defensive player taken in round one.

Daboll raved about Carter's potential. Which he shared via SNY Giants after wrapping up their first round selections.

“He's an exceptional player,” Daboll began. “He's got great quickness, bend, is hard to block, he played off the ball the year before and he has some instincts in that area as well.”

Daboll revealed he even met with Carter while on a rare visit to the Penn State campus. The Giants head coach visited his daughter during the universities' parents weekend.

“He's got a great personality, he's a lot of fun to be around and he's a good football player,” Daboll said.

Carter is a lock to earn immediate playing time. Past top five Giants pick Kayvon Thibodeaux welcomed the selection too. But is Dart immediately taking the starting reins over free agent signing Russell Wilson?

Daboll squashed those theories immediately, indicating Wilson is the opening day starter for the upcoming season.