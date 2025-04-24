The New York Giants are one of the most fascinating teams to watch ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. New York desperately needs to find its next franchise quarterback, otherwise the current regime will be on the hot seat. The Giants brought in both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during free agency. This helps, but it is only a short-term solution. New York will likely want to come away from the draft with their future at the position.

Unfortunately, that could be easier said than done.

The Titans seem primed to select Miami QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Aside from Ward, this year's quarterback class is relatively weak. Especially compared to the past several draft classes.

As a result, the Giants will need to make some tough choices if they want to draft their next franchise QB.

New York will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with eight selections, including the third overall pick. If they do not choose a quarterback in the first round, there's no telling what might happen next.

So what will happen during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? And how will it impact New York's strategy on Friday and Saturday?

Below we will explore three last-minute Giants predictions before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft tonight.

The Giants will NOT draft Shedeur Sanders

This may be the boldest prediction on this list.

New York has been paired with Shedeur Sanders almost constantly throughout the pre-draft process. That perception has changed throughout the process, as NFL scouts have given Sanders mixed reviews.

Sanders was once viewed as a surefire first-round pick and either the top QB in the class or second to Cam Ward. Now, there is skepticism that he will even be drafted in the first round.

But does all of that mean that New York will completely neglect Sanders as a prospect?

Not necessarily. The Giants still seem to have some interest in Sanders, but they have made it clear that they don't view him as worthy of the third overall pick.

The Giants could still draft Shedeur Sanders in the second round, but waiting until then comes with some inherent risks. Sanders would have to fall past the Saints (ninth overall), Seahawks (18th overall), and Steelers (21st overall) in the first round. The Browns, who will likely take Travis Hunter in the first round, would also have to pass him up a second time at the top of the second round.

The X-factor in this equation is Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants seem to really like Dart. New York's coaching staff, particularly Brian Daboll, have plenty of connections to Ole Miss. There have even been rumors this week that New York prefers Dart over Sanders.

If that is true, it makes the dream of Sanders heading to New York feel like a longshot.

Even if Sanders plummets into the second round, the Giants could pass on him and select Dart instead.

Ultimately, it is becoming too difficult for me to see how Sanders lands with the Giants at all. That is, unless the Giants have fooled everyone ahead of the draft and secretly prefer him over Dart.

We'll have to wait until Thursday night to get a better idea.

New York will NOT draft a quarterback in the first round

This prediction is not as obvious as it may seem.

Yes, the Giants are almost certainly going to select Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. He will be an awesome addition to a front seven that already includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux (for now, more on that later).

However, I am also predicting that the Giants will not trade back into the first round for a quarterback.

Not Jaxson Dart, not Shedeur Sanders, not Jalen Milroe.

I believe this is a bold prediction because Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are desperate to find a franchise quarterback to save their jobs.

It may be difficult, but I believe they remain patient and grab a quarterback at the beginning of the second round.

Giants draft Abdul Carter, trade Kayvon Thibodeaux during 2025 NFL Draft

As I've said multiple times already, the Giants are almost certainly going to draft Abdul Carter in the first round. What happens next is my bold prediction.

I believe the Giants will trade edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux for draft capital during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The logic is pretty easy to follow here. Once the Giants add Carter, they will have their starting edge rushers set with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. That would suddenly make Thibodeaux a rotational player.

The former first-round pick may not be an elite edge rusher, but he can certainly get after the quarterback. Thibodeaux logged 11.5 sacks in 2023, proving that he can be a useful starter on most NFL defenses.

There are a number of teams that need to add talent on defense who might trade for Thibodeaux. The Falcons, Buccaneers, Colts, Raiders, and 49ers are just some of the teams who I could see trading for Thibodeaux, even if they only get him for one year.

Once the pick is in for Carter, Giants fans should keep their eyes peeled.