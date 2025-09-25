The moment Giants fans have been chanting for has finally arrived. After Russell Wilson's disappointing 0-3 start that included a 59% completion rate and 78.5 passer rating, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will make his first NFL start this Sunday against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers. Selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart finished his Ole Miss career with over 11,000 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, setting multiple school records in the process. While the Chargers enter as 6.5-point favorites, Dart's debut presents an opportunity for several bold outcomes that could reshape the Giants' season trajectory.

Jaxson Dart Throws for 275+ Yards and 3 Touchdowns

Despite facing a Chargers defense that ranks second in the NFL allowing just 182 passing yards per game, Dart will exceed expectations in his debut. The Ole Miss product's college resume speaks volumes about his ability to perform in high-pressure situations, particularly his senior season where he threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 69.3% of his passes.

Dart's arm strength and deep ball accuracy, which made him a first-round pick, will be on full display against Los Angeles. The Chargers' secondary, while talented, has shown vulnerability to explosive plays, allowing four receptions of 20+ yards through their first two games. With Malik Nabers leading the NFL in air yards (267) and averaging 18.5 yards per target depth, Dart will have the perfect weapon to exploit these opportunities.

Jaxson Dart in the preseason: 32/47 completions

372 yards

4 total TD

Jaxson Dart in the preseason: 32/47 completions, 372 yards, 4 total TD, 0 INT

The rookie's mobility adds another dimension that Russell Wilson couldn't provide. During his Ole Miss career, Dart accumulated 1,498 rushing yards, demonstrating his ability to extend plays and create opportunities outside the pocket. This scrambling ability will be crucial against a Chargers pass rush that has generated pressure on 27.7% of quarterback dropbacks.

Cam Skattebo Breaks Out for 125+ Total Yards

With Tyrone Tracy sidelined with a shoulder injury, Cam Skattebo will seize his opportunity to become the Giants' featured back. The fourth-round rookie has shown flashes of brilliance, including his 121-yard performance against the Chiefs where he scored a touchdown and caught six passes for 61 yards.

CAM SKATTEBO. POWERFUL TD. KCvsNYG on NBC

CAM SKATTEBO. POWERFUL TD.

Skattebo's college pedigree at Arizona State, where he led the Big 12 with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024, translates perfectly to his physical running style that Giants fans have already embraced. His versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him particularly valuable for Dart, providing a reliable checkdown option while also capable of breaking off explosive plays.

The Chargers' run defense, while improved under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, ranks 9th allowing 94.7 yards per game. However, Skattebo's power running style and ability to break tackles will test their discipline. His performance against Kansas City showed he can handle increased workload, and with the Giants likely playing catch-up, his receiving skills out of the backfield become even more critical.

Giants Defense Forces 3+ Turnovers and Keeps It Close

While much attention focuses on Dart's debut, the Giants defense will rise to the occasion and create multiple turnover opportunities. The Chargers have shown they're not invincible, requiring a late touchdown to beat both the Titans and Dolphins in their first two games.

Derwin James, the Chargers' defensive star with 26 tackles through three games, will be neutralized by the Giants' game plan that utilizes quick passes and Dart's mobility. The rookie's dual-threat ability forces Los Angeles to account for the run, potentially creating opportunities for Malik Nabers and the passing game to find favorable matchups.

The Giants' defensive front, led by Brian Burns, will generate pressure on Justin Herbert, who has been pressured on over 25% of his dropbacks this season. With the crowd energy from Dart's debut and MetLife Stadium hosting its second home game, the atmosphere will create additional pressure on a Chargers team that has yet to face a truly hostile road environment.

New York's secondary, despite allowing significant yardage in previous games, will benefit from Dart's offense potentially keeping pace, preventing the defense from being on the field for extended periods. This fresh approach, combined with the emotional lift from their rookie quarterback's first start, positions the Giants to force critical turnovers and make this game far more competitive than the betting odds suggest.

The stage is set for Dart to announce his arrival on the NFL's biggest stage. While the Chargers remain favorites, these bold predictions reflect the potential for a breakthrough performance that could salvage the Giants' season and validate their faith in their first-round investment.