It's a new era in New York! The New York Giants' search for a new head coach ended quickly with the best result they could have imagined. After a spirited effort from the franchise, Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh is signing a contract with the team. Harbaugh will now be the head coach of a team that showed flashes of brilliance last season.

Fans couldn't be any happier with this result. Even the Giants' social media team doesn't need a lot of words to describe how they feel about the signing.

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll in the middle of the 2025 season. Daboll led the team to a playoff appearance and a playoff win in his first season with the team, winning Coach of the Year along the process. Since then, though, the Giants have struggled to make progress. After yet another dismal start to the season, Daboll was canned despite an encouraging bounce back thanks to Jaxson Dart.

Dart is one of the many reasons why the Giants' coaching job was appealing to many candidates, including Harbaugh. The 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart has been a bright spot for the team this season. His dual-threat capabilities and arm talent makes him a great prospect who can potentially be developed to be an elite quarterback.

Harbaugh has other young cornerstones who he can mold into a good team. Malik Nabers is one of the best young wide receivers in the league, and he should still be a great wide receiver even after suffering a torn ACL. Cam Skattebo's future is in question after suffering a gruesome tear, but he should be a formidable backfield threat if he returns to form. The defense also has some intriguing pieces such as the great Dexter Lawrence, rookie Abdul Carter, and Brian Burns