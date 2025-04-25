The New York Giants made a splash in Round 1 of the NFL draft Thursday. The Giants went with the best available player early, selecting DE Abdul Carter with the third overall pick before trading back into the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick.

Dan Orlovsky had high praise for the Giants’ decisions on Day 1 as he declared New York the early winner of the draft.

“I thought the Giants won the night. I thought Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen had the draft of the evening. So, one, you will not be able to survive passing situations versus this front now because Abdul Carter and Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence and if they keep Thibodeaux… third and passing situations you are not going to survive as an offense,” Orlovsky noted, per NFL on ESPN.

New York announced it would pick up Kayvon Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option on Thursday night. So the former first-round pick will join new addition Abdul Carter on the Giants’ fearsome new defensive front.

The Giants had a strong first round, landing Jaxson Dart after taking Abdul Carter early

“I think the second thing is they got the guy that they believe is going to be their franchise quarterback. Now, one, I do not believe he should be the starting quarterback. I do believe Russell Wilson should start and I don’t think you should force him onto the field,” Orlovsky added via ESPN on X.

New York added Wilson on a one-year, $21 million contract this offseason. Following the team’s selection of Dart, head coach Brian Daboll clarified that Wilson would be the starter in 2025. The team also has Jameis Winston in the quarterback room after signing him to a two-year deal in free agency.

“The only thing that becomes paramount right now is Daboll has to win. Because this is really the right quarterback for Daboll for the future, you want them to be together, but we know they gotta win for Brian Daboll to remain as the head coach and I certainly hope that’s the case for Jaxson Dart because that’s the perfect marriage together. But [the Giants] won tonight,” Orlovsky concluded, per ESPN.

The Giants initially offered a trade package to the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick in the draft as the team hoped to land Miami standout Cam Ward. But the Titans turned the proposal down. New York then pivoted, grabbing Dart as its quarterback of the future to conclude a strong first round.