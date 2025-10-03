The New York Giants (1-3) have been fairly inconsistent in all phases of the game through the first month of the 2025-26 NFL campaign, but outside linebacker Brian Burns has been a constant force of nature for Big Blue. He has five sacks, which are tied with Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Byron Young for the most in the league, leaving a mark on every quarterback he has faced this season so far. The two-time Pro Bowler seems intent on ascending to the top tier.

Actually, he believes he is already there. While appearing on “The Schultz Report” with insider Jordan Schultz, Burns was asked to name the top-five pass-rushers in the NFL today. Without going in order, Spider-Man quickly inserted himself onto the list. He also included Nik Bonitto, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, and after admittedly “tripping,” he mentioned Myles Garrett.

Who are the top 5 pass-rushers in the NFL right now?! I asked the league's current sack-leader, Giants OLB Brian Burns. His answers were strong 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/nrzkH5haQN — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 3, 2025

Many fans will argue that both TJ Watt and Aidan Hutchinson deserve to be among this collection of first-class game-wreckers, but the aforementioned players are all obviously some of the best defensive playmakers at the moment. Whether it is via eye-popping sack numbers or commanding an enormous amount of attention from offensive linemen, these individuals make life incredibly difficult for opposing coaching staffs.

Article Continues Below

Burns is the only one in his top-five who has yet to record 13 sacks or more in a single campaign, but he has continued to wield a steady presence on the edge throughout his career. This year, though, he seems poised to fully erupt. The 27-year-old, who signed a five-year, $141 million contract extension in March of 2024 after the Giants completed a trade with the Carolina Panthers, is presently leading a superbly talented New York defensive line.

Giants' Brian Burns is eyeing superstardom

Burns, besides the five sacks, has 20 total pressures, 14 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble and nine QB hits in just four games. He is an early contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Most importantly, however, he just helped the G-Men earn their first win of the season.

Following a disruptive showing versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 — one sack, three tackles for loss and three QB hits — Brian Burns and the defense are rolling with momentum. He will try to keep feasting in the backfield when the Giants visit the New Orleans Saints (0-4) on Sunday afternoon. A few more dominant performances will make it impossible for anyone to deny him a seat at the head pass-rushing table in 2025.