It's safe to assume that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was fired up for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who scored his first career touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 in his first start.

A new mic'd up moment has been unveiled from the game. Dart led the Giants' offense on a nine-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to start the game, giving them a 7-0 lead. It culminated in a rushing touchdown from Dart, which fired up Daboll.

“That's our f*****g guy!” Daboll exclaimed in the new mic'd up video.

Dart was able to lead the Giants to a victory over the then-undefeated Chargers in Week 4. It's hard not to get hyped up after watching Daboll's reaction to the touchdown. This was the first of two touchdowns scored by Dart; he'd later throw one to tight end Theo Johnson.

Did Jaxson Dart save Giants head coach Brian Daboll's job?

Since taking over as the Giants' head coach, Daboll has had a rotating door of quarterbacks. From Daniel Jones to Tim Boyle, several quarterbacks have dropped back with Daboll as the coach.

Now, he has the first quarterback that the Joe Schoen regime selected. The Giants traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Dart. They are hoping that he is able to be the franchise guy they've been searching for since Eli Manning retired.

It's only been one week, but Dart has helped lift the Giants' spirits. If they win enough games or if Dart looks good enough, Daboll could be safe. It is fair to assume he is somewhat on the hot seat, especially after 2024's abysmal 3-14 season, but they may have found their future signal-caller.

Dart finished his first start with 111 passing yards and a touchdown. He added another 54 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He will have to be protected better, though. Dart took five sacks against the Chargers, and he was taken out for some plays after being spotted grabbing at his left hamstring.