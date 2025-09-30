On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants picked up their first win of the season with a thrilling home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, handing them their first loss of the campaign in the process. The game marked the first career NFL start for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who scored on his first drive of the contest and ultimately came out victorious.
After the game, Dart could be seen celebrating with head coach Brian Daboll, and recently, Dart recalled what that exchange was like on the field.
“It’s not appropriate for me to say what he told me,” Dart said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “It was explicit. It was two competitors fired up to win a ballgame against a tough team. We’ve had a good connection since the predraft process and it’s continued to grow—I love playing for a coach who has a fire like I do.”
Dart also spoke on how he had to adjust on the fly to the NFL level.
“I realized early on that the NFL is on another level. It’s not as easy as in college,” Dart said. “[Daboll] did a great job giving me freedom to be involved in the game plan. There are a few things I can do with my legs. We added those and that made it easier. It slowed the game down for me.”
A big win for the Giants
Although his final statistics were not eye-popping, fans of the New York Giants sure seem convinced that Jaxson Dart is their future franchise quarterback after the team's big win over Los Angeles.
In reality, it was the Giants' defense that was the hero of this game, constantly putting pressure on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throughout the afternoon and bulldozing through an offensive line that was nearly entirely comprised of backups by the time the game ended.
In any case, the Giants will have a reasonably good chance to move to 2-3 when they next take the field for Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints. That game is set to kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET.