Many were thrilled with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart leading the New York Giants to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in his first start, including former head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the Giants' latest win. He responded to a video of Dart and Giants coach Brian Daboll sharing a moment after the game.

“So happy for this young man!” Gruden said. “Way to go, Jaxson!!”

"So happy for this young man! Way to go, Jaxson!!"

Like many others, Gruden is likely hoping Dart can keep it rolling well past Week 4. If the Chargers game was any indication, the Giants may have found their guy at quarterback.

Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a much-needed win

After starting the season on the bench, Dart got his chance to start in Week 4 against the Chargers. The Giants finally got a win after losing the first three games with Russell Wilson under center.

Dart completed 13 of his 20 passes for 111 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass to Theo Johnson and ran one in as well. At one point, he did leave the game. Wilson stepped in for a few plays, taking a sack and also completing a pass for eight yards.

The Giants ran the ball more than they passed it. They ran the ball 42 times for 161 yards. Cam Skattebo had 79 yards while Devin Singletary had 28 yards.

Their defense stepped up to the plate against Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense. Herbert only threw for 203 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' defense also intercepted him twice. Dexter Lawrence, a defensive tackle, got one of them. Dru Phillips got the other.

Now, Dart will lead the Giants into New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 5. The Saints are winless so far through one month of the season. They will be looking for their first win against the rookie.