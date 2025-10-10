Cam Skattebo tasted the Thursday Night Football lights for the first time in his NFL career. The New York Giants rookie ended a 54-year streak against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The battering ram running back scored the final three touchdowns in the 34-17 romp of Philly at MetLife Stadium. Skattebo powered all three touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Jaxson Dart was so hyped for one TD, he actually high fived a referee.

But it was the day three NFL Draft pick Skattebo who hit new history for the Giants. Sportsnet Stats unveiled the historic mark the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back hit.

“Cam Skattebo: First Giants rookie with three rushing TDs in a game since Charlie Evans on November 7, 1971,” the account posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Cam Skattebo mark not the only feat Giants witnessed in romp of Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants, not the Eagles, looked more like the defending Super Bowl champions with their relentless opening quarter.

New York ended this notable streak: Most games without producing a double-digit first quarter point mark. The Giants raced to a 13-10 lead — making it the first time since 2020 New York surpassed the 10-point threshold in the opening quarter.

The host Giants poured it on from there in outscoring the Eagles 21-7 the rest of the way.

Skattebo ended his Sunday apologizing to Giants fans, after losing a fumble that became an 86-yard score. He unapologetically sent Zach Baun flying.

He refused to be denied on this end zone touchdown trip.

He pummeled past the goal line one last time in the fourth quarter to seal the rout.

Skattebo then forced the third Eagles defender to make this stop after the long scamper.

The former Arizona State Sun Devils star and Sacramento State transfer compiled 19 carries for 98 rushing yards and the trio of touchdowns. Now he joined the franchise history books following his epic TNF debut.