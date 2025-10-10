The New York Giants put a little early gas in their Thursday night tank, scoring 13 points in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, their first double-digit first quarter since 2020, according to the Talkin’ Giants feed via Prime Video broadcast.

The hot start energized MetLife Stadium and forced an early conversation about whether this team can shake a rough start to the season. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run to open the Giants' scoring and later hit Wan’Dale Robinson on a 35-yard strike, though the second extra point failed after the Robinson score. Dart entered the second quarter 10 of 12 for 127 yards and a touchdown, and he added 29 rushing yards. The Giants had 176 total yards to the Eagles’ 179 through the two-minute warning, per the ESPN box score.

Philadelphia answered the charge. Jalen Hurts capped a first-quarter drive with a shovel pass to Dallas Goedert and punched in a 1-yard run early in the second to take the lead. Hurts completed 12 of 14 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown through the first half, keeping the defending Super Bowl champions competitive.

The early fireworks included more than big plays. The Eagles repeatedly dialed up the “tush push” short-yardage package, drawing online heat after attempting the tactic multiple times on one drive. Fans and analysts called it controversial, and the sequence became one of the most talked-about moments of the opening half.

New York had struggled to find rhythm in opening quarters this season, and those 13 first-quarter points broke a five-year pattern that turned into a running joke among fans and podcasters. The big plays showed what the offense can do when Dart makes quick reads and the playmakers get room.

Still, the Giants have to do more than jump out of the gate. The Eagles matched New York’s physicality, and coaching adjustments will decide who controls the second half. New York gets credit for ending the short-quarter drought, but keeping pace with Philadelphia will require cleaner execution and fewer special-teams hiccups as the game progresses. Giants fans will hope the burst earns the team some momentum.