The New York Giants watched Cam Skattebo plant a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end on his back. But then saw him fire off an apology — after taking the crushing 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Skattebo was medically cleared for the non-divisional game on Friday. The rookie plowed through Carl Granderson for this smashing block. Pulling off the feat against a defender with nearly an eight-inch advantage over him.

Cam Skattebo is a psychopath 😂 pic.twitter.com/unLrURMRE8 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

That post became a viral sensation for the first-year running back. But then he took to the internet for another reason.

“Sorry giants fans!!! I’ll be better for yall!!!! Love!!!” Skattebo posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Skattebo is referencing a critical sequence that helped turn the tide of the game inside the Superdome.

Cam Skattebo mistake that Saints took advantage of vs. Giants

The former Arizona State and Sacramento State star earned the chance to retake the lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

He took the handoff from Jaxson Dart and powered to his left. But he coughed up the football on a fumble…eventually watching the Saints return the ball 86 yards back to the end zone.

Skattebo settled for 15 carries and 59 yards. He added value on the receiving end too by catching six passes for 45 yards, handing him 104 total offensive yards. His reception mark tied Theo Johnson for the Giants' lead.

But the Saints kept him out of the end zone, or even average four yards a carry.

That scoop-and-score still eventually became the game-decider. His Giants never made it back inside the red zone after that costly turnover.

Dart ended up tossing two late interceptions after the fumble. Head coach Brian Daboll managed to create an offensive attack that gained 23 first downs and 335 total yards — both numbers better than the Saints' output. Daboll witnessed five straight turnovers though, beginning with the Skattebo fumble.

And the Giants still took the 12-point loss to a team that entered the game winless.