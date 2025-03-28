After signing with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson has been welcomed to the team by their legendary quarterback, Eli Manning.

The Giants took to social media to share a post of Wilson reacting to a video message from Manning. He is surprised by the gesture, but he seems touched by the message.

Eli's message to Russ 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gOM5YzizS5 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hey Russell, [I] just want to congratulate you on coming to the New York Giants,” Manning began. “You're coming to an unbelievable organization, and [I'm] so excited that you're here.

“Can't wait to see what you're gonna be able to accomplish here. All the best, pal,” he continued.

Wilson then revealed he spoke to Manning after signing with the Giants. “I've always admired him and all the winning and Super Bowls,” Wilson praised. “He's truly a class act.”

Throughout their careers, Wilson and Manning faced three times. Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, won all three encounters. Previously, Manning beat the Seahawks before they drafted Wilson in 2008 and 2010.

The Giants' Russell Wilson and Eli Manning

On March 25, 2025, it was announced that Russell Wilson was signing with the New York Giants in free agency, bringing hope for stability at the quarterback position they have lacked since Eli Manning retired.

He is coming off his first and only season in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Wilson took over the starting job from Justin Fields six games into the season.

Initially, the switch worked, as Wilson led the Steelers to four straight wins. However, they closed out the year with four losses in a row.

Still, the Steelers made the playoffs and faced their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the Wild Card Round. They lost 28-14 despite Wilson's efforts. He didn't have any giveaways, and he threw two touchdowns.

Now, he joins the Giants' quarterback room and will compete against Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito for the starting role. Wilson has been bouncing around teams since being traded from the Seahawks. He spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle before going to the Denver Broncos for two years. Then he went to Pittsburgh for one before joining the Giants.

Manning retired after 16 seasons with the Giants. During his career, he won two Super Bowls and was named to four Pro Bowls. He is also a former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner.

Despite his accomplishments, Manning was not named to the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame class. He was in his first year of eligibility, but he did not get voted in. He will have to wait at least one more year before getting into Canton.