The New York Giants officially began a new era on Monday, but fans' reactions on social media quickly shifted from celebration to mockery. What was expected to be a clean, optimistic start for John Harbaugh instead became a focal point for criticism aimed at general manager Joe Schoen and the franchise's uneasy power structure.

The organization shared a brief video on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Harbaugh touring the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. The clip featured a simple caption welcoming the Super Bowl–winning coach to the organization. Almost immediately, however, attention shifted away from Harbaugh and onto Schoen, who appeared prominently at his side.

“Welcome home, Coach Harbaugh.”

Welcome home, Coach Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/BcJgnRdOOm — New York Giants (@Giants) January 19, 2026

The image evoked strong emotions. Harbaugh moved confidently through the hallway, while Schoen walked beside him, seemingly guiding the tour. For many fans, the optics symbolized everything they believe has gone wrong with the Giants in recent seasons. The comments section filled rapidly as frustration boiled over.

“Why is Schoen in this,” wrote Carly (@carlymersky).

User Jac Campbell (@JxcCxmpbell) was far more direct: “GET JOE SCHOEN OUTTA THE CONTENT.”

Others leaned into sarcasm. “Now fetch me a cup of coffee, Joe! 😂😂” tweeted Mackl (@m4ckl).

Some responses were outright hostile. “F—k Joe Schoen,” wrote NYC Sports Addict (@NYCSportsAddict).

The reaction did not appear out of nowhere. Giants fans continue to blame Schoen for years of roster missteps, failed draft picks, and costly quarterback decisions that led to consecutive losing seasons. Although Harbaugh now holds significant control over personnel decisions, Schoen retained his position, a decision many fans view as undeserved leniency.

The welcome video unintentionally captured that tension. Fans perceived it as a general manager struggling to maintain relevance while a seasoned head coach takes charge. Rather than eliciting excitement, the moment sparked ridicule, indicating that for this fan base, the Harbaugh era commences with unresolved anger still at the forefront.