The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason with a statement, routing the New England Patriots 42-10 behind a strong performance from all three quarterbacks. After the game, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart pulled out the iconic ”Eat a W” celebration on the field, reminding fans that Big Blue is not only confident but also united heading into 2025.

A week later, Winston found himself going viral again, but this time off the field. As his alma mater, Florida State Seminoles, shocked No. 8 Alabama in a 31-17 upset, the veteran QB took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his perfect three-word reaction.

Winston's post quickly spread among fans, linking his famous celebration to one of the biggest college football wins of the young season. The Seminoles' upset was also powered by new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and quaterback Thomas Castellanos, and was probably one of the most memorable programs in years, with Winston's viral celebration added extra spice for the Seminole Nation.

Meanwhile, the Giants are still sorting out the roster all of their decisions ahead of Week 1. With Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen entering a make-or-break season, speculation continues around possible moves. Sneaky trade candidates could also emerge from New York's training camp, and Winston himself, despite signing a two-year, $8 million deal, is not completely safe given the team's crowded quarterback room.

Beyond his on-field role, Winston continues to be one of the most entertaining voices in football. From viral celebrations to heartfelt shotouts to his alma mater, the veteran QB has built a reputation for blending passion with personality. Giants fans may still be debating his spot in the quarterback rotation, but there's no question that Winston's charisma and leadership bring a unique energy to every locker room he joins. The Giants will return to action on Sept. 7 against the Commanders in the NFL season opener.