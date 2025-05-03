The 151st annual Kentucky Derby goes down on Sunday in Louisville, and the New York Giants are showing out in support. Former Wildcats alum Wan'Dale Robinson returned to his home state for the Run for the Roses and brought Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart with him.

Robinson posted a photo with Dart from Churchill Downs on social media. Robinson, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, is an avid fan of the Kentucky Derby. The budding fourth-year slot receiver offered his prediction ahead of the event, picking the betting favorite, Journalism, to take the crown.

Kentucky Derby boys 🐎

Growing up in Utah, Dart was not raised with as many horse racing roots as his new teammate was. However, after spending three years at Ole Miss, he is more than familiar with the southern culture.

Despite their shared SEC roots, Dart and Robinson never crossed paths in college. Robinson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft after one stellar season at Kentucky. During the lone year he spent with the Wildcats, Dart was a freshman at USC. Robinson declared for the draft just as Dart entered the college football transfer portal and eventually committed to Ole Miss.

Jaxson Dart's potential chemistry with Wan'Dale Robinson

The photo of Dart and Robinson excited Giants fans with the thought of the team's potential new offensive tandem. Malik Nabers is the clear star of the offense, but Robinson is the team's most reliable short-yardage option out of the slot.

Whether it was Daniel Jones, Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito, Robinson was a constant safety blanket underneath for Giants quarterbacks in 2024. Should Dart see the field in his rookie year, Robinson would likely be a comfortable target for him. Dart is known for his deep-ball accuracy, but fed his slot receiver, Cayden Lee, the second-most targets on the team in 2024.

However, if Dart and Robinson are to show any chemistry on the field, it will likely have to wait. The Giants appear ready to let Dart sit behind Russell Wilson for most of his first year with the team. In the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson will have to re-sign with the team in the following offseason if he wishes to share the field with Dart in 2026.