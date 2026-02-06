The New York Giants are moving forward with a new leadership structure, and quarterback Jaxson Dart is already building a close working relationship with new head coach John Harbaugh.

Dart said he has been in daily communication with Harbaugh as the organization prepares for its next phase under the Super Bowl–winning coach. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports shared video on X on Friday in which Dart discussed the frequency and substance of those conversations.

“I talk to coach every single day,” Dart said.

Asked whether those conversations come through calls or text messages, Dart made clear it is both.

“Both. I mean on the phone, texts – we talk every single day. And that’s just the relationship you gotta have with a quarterback head coach standpoint and I couldn’t be more excited to get an opportunity to play for him,” Dart said. “You know he was the guy on the market that we all wanted and we’re just incredibly grateful that you know, not only did we pick him but he chose us. And I can’t wait to get out there and compete.”

Harbaugh’s arrival signals a significant shift for a Giants franchise coming off a difficult season. New York finished 4-13, closing the year with one of the league’s lowest win totals while searching for stability on both sides of the ball. The organization turned to Harbaugh with the expectation that his experience and track record could help reset the culture.

Giants’ Jaxson Dart, John Harbaugh building foundation beyond Xs and Os

Dart said the conversations extend well beyond scheme and play design as both sides work to establish trust and alignment early in the process.

“Everything you could think of honestly,” Dart said. “We’re still getting to know each other so I think that’s just part of the relationship process. You want to know somebody personally – obviously there’s coaching staff roles that need to be filled as well so we’re having conversations about that and this roster, and just football in general.”

The 22-year-old quarterback is coming off his rookie season, in which he showed flashes of promise despite the team’s struggles. Dart threw for 2,272 yards while completing 63.7% of his passes, finishing with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions over 14 games. He was sacked 35 times and posted a 91.7 passer rating, along with a 57.6 quarterback rating.

Dart also contributed as a runner, totaling 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded three fumbles, losing one.

As the Giants reshape their coaching staff and roster, Dart’s daily dialogue with Harbaugh underscores the emphasis on quarterback development as a central pillar of the franchise’s new direction.

During the same session, running back Cam Skattebo was asked about his plans ahead of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots and said he plans to leave the city before kickoff.

“I’ll be gone before the Super Bowl,” Skattebo said. “I’ll be out of town before the game starts, so I won’t be here for the Super Bowl. I’m here for the events with the Super Bowl… I will be at the Super Bowl when I play in it.”