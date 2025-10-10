The New York Giants scored their biggest win of the season on Thursday after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-17, at MetLife Stadium in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's primetime debut.

Dart shone under the bright lights, storming out of the gates in the opening period to set the tone for the Giants. Overall, he went 17-of-25 for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on a 20-yard rush.

The Giants improved to 2-4, getting their second win in three games with the 22-year-old Dart starting under center.

There was a scary moment for New York in the second half after Dart got badly hit in the head. Coach Brian Daboll, possibly running high on adrenaline, screamed at the team physician to complete Dart's concussion test.

The 50-year-old mentor said he has apologized for his outburst.

“I apologized directly to our team physician. I wanted his (Dart) ass out there and asked how long it's gonna take,” said Daboll in the postgame conference, as quoted by Giants reporter Pat Leonard.

“If he’s gonna be alright, I’ll call a timeout and go for the son of a b****.”

Aside from Dart, rookie running back Cam Skattebo also came up big for the Giants, tallying career-highs of three touchdowns and 98 rushing yards.

Daboll credited his pair of upstarts, who bounced back from their errors in their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

“You go through some tough times. Sometimes you can get stronger from it, or sometimes you can fold. I like our guys. I have a lot of confidence in these young players. These rookies, they have the right mindset. They’re tough,” said Daboll in a report from the Associated Press.