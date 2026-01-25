The New York Giants are undergoing a full renovation in the offseason under new head coach John Harbaugh. He has already made multiple firings on the coaching staff and in the front office. On Sunday, Harbaugh added to the staff. The Giants have hired Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Giants are hiring Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders,” Garafolo reported.

Wilson has experience both in New York and as a defensive coordinator. He was the Jets' defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator from 2017-20. From 2024-25, he was the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator. He worked with Harbaugh in Baltimore as the defensive backs coach in 2023.

The Giants are clearing out anyone associated with the losing teams of the past decade. Even Joe Schoen, who they kept on as the general manager, has had his role changed. Harbaugh reports directly to ownership instead of Schoen acting as his boss.

The Giants have an elite defensive line, featuring Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Wilson will be put in charge of that unit after he was fired by the Titans, leading a much worse unit. While Jeffrey Simmons has put together a phenomenal career, the rest of that group does not match up to New York's.

The Ravens had incredible talent on defense throughout Harbaugh's tenure, which is something he is looking to bring north. With no play-calling ability on either side of the ball, Harbaugh's coordinator hires are particularly important. Todd Monken, the most recent Ravens offensive coordinator, is among the finalists for the Giants' job.

Harbaugh is leaning on people he trusts to turn around the Giants after a great run with the Ravens. Wilson is not the first and will not be the last coach to join Harbaugh after a Baltimore stint.