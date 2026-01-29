Who becomes the right hand man on offense for incoming New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh? They're doing more than meeting Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

A former Giants backup quarterback is in the mix for the opening. And he's another with Colts ties.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Thursday who else is on Harbaugh and NYG's radar.

“The Giants have requested to interview Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney for their offensive coordinator position,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Tanney is a former Giants quarterback who played in New York from 2018-2020.”

Background on former Giants QB tied to offensive coordinator opening

Tanney only produced regular season stats in 2015 and 2019 — the former with the Tennessee Titans.

While with the Giants, Tanney just attempted one pass. He sat in a QB room featuring Daniel Jones and franchise legend Eli Manning.

Tanney shattered every school record at Monmouth College but went undrafted in 2012. The Kansas City Chiefs handed him his first QB chance by joining the team as an undrafted free agent. That KC team was led by Romeo Crennel, plus also featured future Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the OC. Tanney ultimately landed on injured reserve with a finger injury.

The former NCAA Division III QB became a journeyman after — playing for Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Buffalo, Indianapolis then ending with the Giants. Nick Sirianni offered him his first coaching chance — joining the Philadelphia Eagles as offensive quality control coach in 2021.

Tanney since has gone on an NFL trajectory as a coach — taking full control of Eagles QB coach in 2023 before moving to passing game coordinator in Indy for 2024 and 2025.

The former Giants backup can coach up Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo and other playmakers if hired.