Recently, the New York Giants ended their head coaching search by hiring former Baltimore Ravens head man John Harbaugh to the position. The Harbaugh hire comes after what was a tumultuous 2025 season for the Giants, which saw the team part ways with former head coach Brian Daboll in early November.

On Tuesday morning, Harbaugh spoke to the New York media for the first time and had nothing but good things to say about being in the Big Apple.

“They say New York's a different kind of place, I would say that's probably true, man. This is incredible,” said Harbaugh, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, per Giants Videos.

Indeed, the allure of New York City has drawn many a free agent and head coach to come play for the Giants, New York Knicks, and other professional sports organizations in the City that Never Sleeps.

However, once the honeymoon phase wears off, Harbaugh will be tasked with turning around what has been one of the most incompetent organizations in the NFL for the last several years, which will be no easy feat.

The Giants have assembled some young talent on their roster, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and running back Cam Skattebo, each of whom showed promise during the 2025 season but also dealt with injury concerns.

However, New York is not exactly loaded with talent elsewhere on their roster, and the Giants' brass is certainly hoping that the Harbaugh hire will help it lure in some high-end talent on the free agent market this offseason.

Harbaugh spent the last 18 years as the head coach of the Ravens, winning a Super Bowl there in 2012, and he hopes to transfer some of that expertise over to New York and get that team back into national prominence for the first time in several years.