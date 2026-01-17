The New York Giants have officially entered a new era after finalizing a five-year contract with John Harbaugh, a deal worth nearly 100 million dollars. Harbaugh, who secured the role after consulting with former coaches Tom Coughlin and Brian Daboll, has wasted no time in evaluating his new roster. He expressed significant praise for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, noting his impressive toughness and mindset after extensive conversations.

While Harbaugh will report directly to co-owner John Mara, he has emphasized his commitment to partnering with general manager Joe Schoen to restore the franchise's prestige during his tenure through 2030.

Ian O'Connor of The Athletic reported that the prestige of the organization was a deciding factor for the veteran coach. Reflecting on his journey, Harbaugh explained:

”I grew up a football kid in Ohio, and my dad was a football coach. The history of the league means something to us. Why? Because it is the New York Football Giants. And I am their head coach. What a day.”

Article Continues Below

This deep reverence for the team's legacy highlights Harbaugh's personal connection to the role, suggesting that the historic weight of the franchise influenced his choice over other interested suitors.

As Harbaugh assembles his staff, the offensive coordinator position remains a point of intrigue. Peter Schrager reported on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Mike Kafka, who served as the interim head coach and offensive coordinator last year, could potentially retain his OC role.

Despite rumors linking Todd Monken to the position, Kafka is reportedly in the mix due to the progress Jaxson Dart showed under his guidance. With explosive pieces like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo already on the roster, Harbaugh remains optimistic that this group can win immediately in 2026.

The coming months will be dedicated to solidifying these partnerships as Big Blue prepares to return to the top of the league hierarchy.