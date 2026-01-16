The deal isn’t finished for John Harbaugh and the New York Giants. But he still has his eyes on a defensive coordinator. And Mike Kafka could get his offensive coordinator role back under Harbaugh, says Peter Schrager, according to the Bill Simmons Podcast.

“Don’t laugh,” Schrager said. “So Daboll is interviewing for the Titans head coaching job tomorrow (Friday). And I think Eagles makes a lot of sense for him. But Mike Kafka, who was the interim coach and the offensive coordinator last year. I got from pretty good people. He’s still in the mix for offensive coordinator of the New York Giants. It’s the rare, like, alright, so I was offensive coordinator, new head coach. And I was the interim head coach. Still might be the OC because Dart actually showed a lot of flashes with him.”

What will the Giants look like under John Harbaugh?

A lot of speculation pointed in a different direction than Kafka as the new offensive coordinator.

Everyone in the morning was like, Todd Monken is going to be his offensive coordinator,” Schrager said. “Well, Todd Monken is interviewing for the Cleveland job on Tuesday, I believe, for the second time. And might be the Cleveland Browns head coach. So, slow down putting in who is going to be the coordinators.”

The 63-year-old Harbaugh will have some interesting offensive pieces he can work with on the field. Jaxson Dart is a potential franchise quarterback, Cam Skattebo looks tough as nails at running back, and a healthy Malik Nabers can be one of the NFL’s best receivers.

Article Continues Below

Plus, there are interesting defensive pieces like Abdul Carter, even though he only totaled four sacks in a somewhat disappointing rookie campaign.

Regardless, Harbaugh is enthusiastic overall, according to The Athletic.

“I think we can win games next year with this roster and the players coming back,” Harbaugh said.

Still, oddly enough, there is talk that Harbaugh might not take the Giants job, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Talks continue between the Giants and John Harbaugh, and a deal could get done in the coming hours,” Pelissero said. “But Harbaugh has been very methodical about doing due diligence, and nothing is finalized yet.”