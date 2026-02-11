The New York Giants have been hard at work rebuilding their coaching staff this offseason. New York started by hiring John Harbaugh to replace Brian Daboll at head coach. Now Harbaugh has made another important hire on his offensive coaching staff that is great news for QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have hired former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as their next quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York brought Callahan in for an interview on Tuesday. Apparently that interview went well, as the Giants wasted little time before officially hiring Callahan.

Callahan was most recently the head coach of the Titans from 2024-25. His tenure in Tennessee was a complete disaster.

The Titans only went 3-14 back in 2024, which was good enough to net them the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee started the 2025 season 1-5 before firing Callahan after Week 6.

Callahan may not have worked out with the Titans, but he could still be a great additions to Harbaugh's coaching staff.

Callahan is a former quarterback himself, playing as a backup at UCLA from 2002-05 before getting into coaching. He also has a wealth of experience as a quarterbacks coach at the professional level.

The 41-year-old coach was the quarterbacks coach for the Lions from 2016-17 and the Raiders in 2018. Callahan then got a promotion, joining the Bengals as offensive coordinator from 2019-23. That gave Callahan the opportunity to work closely with Joe Burrow, including during Cincinnati's Super Bowl run during the 2021 season.

Callahan will join forces with new Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who also has experience as a quarterback whisperer.

Nagy had two separate stints of working under Andy Reid in Kansas City before joining New York this offseason. That gave Nagy experience learning from one of the NFL's best coaches. He was also previously the head coach of the Bears from 2018-21.

Callahan and Nagy will be tasked with mentoring second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have already gone to great lengths to surround Dart with a great support system this offseason. Hopefully that trend continues during NFL free agency and the draft.