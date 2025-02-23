New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has never lacked confidence. Following a modest rookie campaign in 2022 during which he notched four sacks, Thibodeaux got to the quarterback 11.5 times in 2023. This jump in productivity led him to boldly proclaim he was coming for Giants’ legend Michael Strahan’s single season sack record of 22.5 in 2024.

Unfortunately, last season was an unmitigated disaster for New York and Thibodeaux. The Gee-Men went 3-14 in 2024, finishing in last place in the NFC East. And Thibodeaux took a big step back, compiling 5.5 sacks over 12 games.

Now entering his fourth year in the league, the Giants’ pass rusher is facing a pivotal moment in his career. The team has until May 1 to decide if it will pick up his fight-year option, which would pay out $16.5 million for the 2026 season, per NFL.com. New York could also opt to sign Thibodeaux to an extension or decline the option and revisit his contract situation based on how he performs in 2025.

The 24-year-old LB’s timing is less than ideal for a contract negotiation. Thibodeaux suffered a wrist injury last season that required surgery and kept him out of action for five games. When he was on the field, he tallied 28 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defended. He ranked fourth on the team in sacks and 14th in tackles.

Will the Giants invest in former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Still, Thibodeaux feels he’s in a good spot and hopes to stay in New York. “Super excited, man, love the Giants… Obviously, I hope I can continue to be here. The future's in their hands, obviously, but I'm super excited… I know the ceiling is a lot higher. Super excited for this year, regardless of what happens, I'm just going to keep putting my best foot forward and attacking that Gold Jacket and Super Bowl mentality,” he said via NFL.com

The Giants faced a challenging season in 2024. The team lost franchise running back Saquon Barkley to their division rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. New York then had to watch as Barkley helped lead Philly to a Super Bowl title. Additionally, the team benched and ultimately waived quarterback Daniel Jones after signing the signal caller to a highly suspect $160 million contract.

Thibodeaux faced criticism for statements he made about who should be able to speak in the locker room, suggesting that only playmakers should have a voice. However, he’s hopeful to remain with New York.

“The best thing I can do for myself is just continue to climb that mountain… Just super energized and hungry for the continuous opportunities I'm blessed with,” Thibodeaux said, per NFL.com.