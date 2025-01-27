A stellar NFC Championship performance from Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday led Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant to mock the New York Giants for allowing him to leave—a storyline that’s been a constant all season. However, Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t having it, firing back at Bryant’s posts on X and igniting a public exchange between the two.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dez Bryant's social media back and forth

“The Giants have got to be sick; I don’t care what anyone says,” Bryant posted in X (formerly Twitter), with a laughing emoji.

On the Eagles’ very first play from scrimmage in their NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders, Barkley exploded for a 60-yard touchdown run, capping off an incredible season. After the Giants opted not to re-sign him last offseason, Barkley joined their division rivals in Philadelphia and went on to rack up 2,000 rushing yards.

Barkley powered his way to three rushing touchdowns in the Eagles’ dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders, securing their spot in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Thibodeaux noticed Bryant’s tweet hours after it was posted and didn’t hesitate to clap back, taking a shot at Bryant for his own lack of championships during his career.

“We got the same amount of SB (Super Bowls),” Thibodeaux fired back in a quote tweet responding to Bryant’s original post.

Expand Tweet

Bryant responded just five minutes later, holding nothing back in his thoughts about the Giants. “That’s a fact but I had a gr[e]at career and I’m in the record [book emoji]..sooooooo….I’m good with that!” Bryant shot back.

“You guys let go of the best player in the NFL this year and the GM son told him straight in his face to draft Jayden Daniels. You shouldn’t be addressing me you should be addressing your dumb ass GM…” Bryant continued.

Expand Tweet

The Giants having a dismal season

Thibodeaux added, “I’m shooting on any old head mentioning the Giants from here on out.”

But Bryant wasn’t done, firing back with more of his own, “The only player over there who’s (sic) legit is Malik Nabers…Other than that, sorry to break it to you buddy, you guys are awful,” Bryant said. “Cut all of that political shit out! ..You better hope they don’t trade your ass the way you’re hyping…Pipe down buddy…I bet not see you looking for a trade or cut.”

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Thibodeaux, the Giants endured one of their toughest seasons, ending with a dismal 3-14 record. The 24-year-old appeared in only 12 games because of a wrist injury, tallying a career-low 28 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. Following an impressive 11.5-sack season in 2023, his decline in production only deepened the Giants’ woes.

Of course, Bryant played eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, so he holds no fondness for the Giants. According to StatMuse, the three-time Pro Bowler racked up 65 catches, 1,008 yards, and eight touchdowns across 16 career games against New York. If the Giants’ struggles spill into 2025, expect Bryant to keep the hot takes flowing.