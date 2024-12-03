New York Giants defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux is getting some heat for his comments about who should speak in the team's locker room. Thibodeaux made waves for recent comments, where he said playmakers should be the leading voices in the locker room.

“If you make plays, you have a voice. If you don't make plays, you don't have a voice,” the lineman said.

Those comments are getting mixed reviews from teammates. While some of his Giants teammates echo that sentiment, others are not quite subscribing to the Thibodeaux philosophy.

“We try to have the same mentality you do when you play. You have a ‘next man up’ mentality and obviously nobody is ineligible from leading. If you’re going to do the right thing and set the right example and encourage guys and bring guys along, then anybody can lead,” Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said, per USA Today.

The Giants are certainly looking for leaders, as the team is floundering this season with a 2-10 record.

It's been a disastrous campaign for the Giants

New York hasn't had much to celebrate in 2024. The team has looked lost offensively, so much so that quarterback Daniel Jones requested to leave the team. That wish was granted, and the Giants now have Drew Lock and others trying to lead the offense.

Giants coach Brian Daboll went into the season with play calling duties. It hasn't been smooth sailing as the team's offense under Daboll has looked woeful. New York has failed to score 10 points in four of the team's 10 losses.

While Thibodeaux's comments have received some pushback, there are other players on the roster who agree with his sentiment about the team being a meritocracy.

“There’s definitely a balance there. The more you produce, the bigger your voice is. Guys listen to the leaders and the people who are leading from the front and doing their job and executing at a high level,” Giants linebacker Micah McFadden said. “I think, especially these last couple of years with the more experience I’ve gotten and more play time, I think I have a bigger voice, especially in our linebacker room. And in the defensive room, as well. Just pointing things out and when there’s younger guys, I can help them along the way.”

Giants fans hope that leadership is able to sprout from the locker room in the final weeks of the season. While New York is guaranteed a losing record, the Giants are holding onto hope that this disappointing campaign can end on a high note.

The Giants next play New Orleans on Sunday.