The New York Giants are in the midst of their season-opening matchup against the Washington Commanders. Starting the year on the road always provides a unique set of challenges. Unfortunately for the Giants, a sideline confrontation between head coach Brian Daboll and wide receiver Malik Nabers is not something the organization or its fans want to see. X (formerly Twitter) user Footballholics posted the heated moment earlier Sunday afternoon.

“Malik Nabers and Brian Daboll are already fighting,” posted the football-focused account. “New York Giants football, baby.”

With the numerous changes that have taken place this offseason, it's clear that Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are working to save their jobs. If the Giants don't improve this season, then they could be out the door at any point this season. Nabers is going to be a key piece of New York's offense in the future. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will need to have a good rapport with his top receiver. If Daboll and Nabers continue to have a rift, will it limit the Giants' attack moving forward?

Giants need to get back to winning ways in 2025

Heading into the second half, the Giants are down 14-3. The offense has failed to gain much traction, while the Commanders' attack has picked up right where it left off in 2024. If this trend continues, New York will likely begin this season with a loss. For a duo fighting for their jobs like Daboll and Schoen, a season-opening loss isn't the best look.

Yet, the Giants have plenty of time to turn it around. They are only down by two scores, and if Nabers can get more involved, then they certainly have a chance at coming back to win. Will Nabers and Daboll work it out so New York's offense can get back on track? If not, then the G-Men will be hard-pressed to leave Washington with a season-opening victory.