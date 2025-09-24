The New York Giants have officially made a change at quarterback. Rookie Jaxson Dart will be the starter for the rest of the season, while Russell Wilson reverts to being a backup. One NFL insider reported that there was one simple reason why the Giants made the big announcement on Tuesday ahead of Week 4.

NFL insider James Palmer explained that New York feared losing the locker room without a quarterback change.

“They didn’t want it to happen this quickly, but because of that performance of Russell Wilson, because of them being 0-3, and because of them seeing a kind of disgruntled Malik Nabers,” Palmer said on Wednesday via NFL Insider Notebook. “To my understanding there was a concern about potentially losing the locker room with guys like Malik Nabers when they all know that players do kind of gravitate towards Jaxson Dart. He does create a spark to that offense.”

Nabers in particular seem frustrated after New York's brutal loss in Week 3. He only managed two receptions for 13 yards, his worst game of the season.

There is no guarantee that Dart will immediately be better than Wilson. But the Giants are clearly willing to do whatever it takes to rescue the season.

And hopefully save their jobs in the process.

Kurt Warner critiques Giants for benching Russell Wilson

The decision to bench Wilson for Dart is sure to be popular among Giants fans. But not everyone loves the move.

NFL legend Kurt Warner disagrees that benching Wilson was New York's best choice. His alternative is to spice things up with their playcalling.

“They obviously need to do something, but I wish it started by being more creative on O!” Warner said. “I love Coach Daboll & have seen that creativity, but haven’t seen it much in these last 3 weeks & it’s been hard on QB IMO (especially in RZ)! Even game against Dallas was a lot of ‘throw it up' type plays! When you have seen someone do it, it always makes you wonder is it because of what players are able to handle/do or is it the coach? Maybe this move will give us some clarity!”

In theory, adding Dart unlocks some new plays that New York can call. But if the Giants remain uncreative on offense, it doesn't matter who is under center.

It will be fascinating to see how Dart performs in his first game as a starting NFL quarterback.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.