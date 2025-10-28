The New York Giants have been on the struggle bus as of late, first completing a generational choke job against the Denver Broncos before losing an ugly game to the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend in a contest that saw numerous bad calls go against them. The Giants now sit at 2-6 on the 2025 NFL season, and, to make matters worse, also lost standout rookie running back Cam Skattebo due to injury in that game.

Skattebo was not the first emerging Giants offensive star to go down with injury this year, as in an earlier game, wide recevier Malik Nabers tore his ACL.

On Tuesday, the latest update was announced on Nabers' recovery process.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers had his ACL surgery today. On the road to recovery,” reported Art Stapleton of USA Today on X, formerly Twitter.

Although some fans were curious as to why it took this long (well over a month) for Nabers to get the procedure, this was reportedly always a part of the plan for the talented young receiver, who had already established himself as the Giants' number one offensive weapon prior to the injury.

Strange times for the Giants

Article Continues Below

On the one hand, there is perhaps more for fans of the New York Giants to be excited about now than there has been in quite some time due to the emergence of some of their young players, including both Nabers and Skattebo once they return to the field, as well as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has shown some flashes so far this year.

However, the Giants have also found some inexplicable ways to lose games this year, including choking a massive fourth quarter lead against the Broncos, as well as being crushed by turnovers in a recent loss to the New Orleans Saints.

These setbacks have generated calls from the fanbase to move on from head coach Brian Daboll as the team continues to flounder in the standings.

The Giants will look to pick up their third win of the season when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.