The New York Giants are filling out the remainder of the coaching staff after hiring John Harbaugh as the new head coach. On Thursday, reports indicated the club is meeting with the current offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts about the same position.

Jim Bob Cooter, who has been the Colts' OC since 2023, is interviewing with the Giants for their OC role, according to Peter Schrager of ESPN. New York is the second organization to interview Cooter, as he also interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their offensive coordinator job.

“The Giants are going to meet with Jim Bob Cooter to discuss their vacant OC job. Cooter is the current Colts OC and has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their OC job, too. ”

Article Continues Below

Teams are allowed to deny other organizations from interviewing their coaches if it is a lateral move. However, since Cooter does not call plays for the Colts, and the assumption is that he would be for either the Giants or Eagles, then it would be considered a promotion. So, Indianapolis could lose its offensive coordinator if Cooter is offered a job at New York or Philadelphia.

Jim Bob Cooter, who is 41 years old, got his first coaching gig in the NFL in 2009 as an offensive assistant with the Colts. Since then, he's worked his way up the coaching ladder, working for the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He became the Colts' offensive coordinator when the club hired Shane Steichen as head coach in 2023. John Harbaugh and the Giants are seemingly interested in giving him play-calling duties for the first time in his career.