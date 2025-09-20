Xavier Gipson is hitting the open market for the second time in 10 days. Less than two weeks after claiming him off waivers, the New York Giants are releasing the receiver and kick returner one day before their Week 3 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite being claimed off waivers ahead of Week 2, Gipson did not appear in a single game for the Giants. New York subsequently waived him on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported.

The Giants signed Gipson while their traditional returner, Gunner Olszewski, dealt with an injury. Olszewski still took the field, but lined up next to running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on kickoffs, not Gipson.

A former undrafted free agent, Gipson started his career with the New York Jets. He failed to pan out as a receiver, but began making an impact as a returner. Gipson memorably returned a walk-off 65-yard punt for a touchdown in his first career game to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime.

THE ROOKIE XAVIER GIPSON WINS IT! #BUFvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/lC26hn74bm — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2023 Expand Tweet

However, after an unproductive 2023 campaign, Gipson entered the 2024 offseason on the roster bubble. He made the final cut, but was put on blast for committing a crucial fumble in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets waived him just three days after the egregious mistake.

The Giants gave him a chance to remain in East Rutherford, which has already ended. Gipson could potentially sign with the team's practice squad, but no reports of that potential plan have been made.

Giants' intriguing special teams situation entering Week 3

Although Gipson was never really a part of the Giants' game plan, their release of him is still an intriguing move. With Olszewski still listed as questionable ahead of Week 3, the move potentially signals Brian Daboll's contentment with using Tracy as a kick returner.

Tracy returned kicks early in his rookie season, but the team removed him from that role once he gained control of the backfield. After a stellar 2024 season, Tracy entered 2025 as the starting running back, but lost carries to rookie Cam Skattebo in Week 2.

Tracy's decline in usage coincided with his return to special teams. New York is still listing him as its starting running back, but Skattebo is clearly becoming an increasing part of the offensive game plan.

The Giants' backfield and special teams situation will be one of the top situations to monitor during their prime-time affair with the Chiefs. The Sunday Night Football game will also be New York's first home game of the 2025 season.