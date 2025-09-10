The New York Jets almost started their 2025 season with a bang. Facing off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York found themselves in a tight shootout against the AFC North team. After Pittsburgh cut the Jets' lead to two points, Xavier Gipson fielded the kickoff to start New York's next offensive series.

Except, the Jets never got an opportunity to extend their lead. Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell punched the ball out from Gipson, and his team recovered the football to get the ball back. Rodgers and co. would not miss this opportunity, scoring a touchdown just two plays later to take the lead. The Steelers would go on to win 34-32 over the Jets.

Given how the game was going, that turnover was a key reason for the Jets' loss. On Wednesday, ESPN reports that the Jets have decided to cut Gipson, presumably due to this costly mistake.

Head coach Aaron Glenn admonished the turnover after the game. “Man, we can't have turnovers,” he said. “We can't do it. We have to be a more disciplined team. … That's something that will be addressed. You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games.”

Gipson was picked up by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Coming out of Stephen F. Austin State University, Gipson's career started with a bang. During their Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, Gipson returned the overtime kickoff for a touchdown, walking off their division rivals before the game even started. Since then, Gipson became a constant on the Jets' special teams unit.

With Gipson off the team, kickoff receiving duties will now likely fall between 2024 fifth-rounder Isaiah Davis and 2025 fourth-rounder Arian Smith. The Jets will face off against the Bills in Week 2. Will they be able to bounce back after that heartbreaking loss?