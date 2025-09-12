The New York Giants have claimed wide receiver and return specialist Xavier Gipson off waivers just one day after the New York Jets released him. Gipson’s release came following a costly fumble on a kickoff return during the Jets’ narrow 34-32 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Giants swooped in on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero, to give him a fresh start while keeping him in the same stadium where he had his tough break, MetLife Stadium.

During Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Gipson muffed a kickoff at the Jets’ 22-yard line early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers recovered the ball and two plays later, Aaron Rodgers threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III, which gave Pittsburgh the lead. The Jets never recovered from that turnover and eventually lost by two points.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear in a press conference that the decision to release Gipson wasn’t solely about the fumble.

“We’re aiming to assemble the best players who can contribute,” Glenn said, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, adding that there were multiple factors involved in the decision. Still, he emphasized the importance of accountability and turnover discipline in the locker room, warning that turnovers like Gipson’s won’t be tolerated.

Gipson, 24, came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin in 2023. Over two-plus seasons with the Jets, he has returned 44 kickoffs and 33 punts, averaging 26 yards on kickoff returns and 8.9 yards on punts. He also has 27 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown recorded in his career.

For the Giants, claiming Gipson provides some much-needed depth and relief for their special teams units. Their current kickoff returner, Wan’Dale Robinson, who also plays receiver, dealt with an ankle injury and didn’t have a standout performance returning kicks in Week 1.

Gipson’s addition gives the Giants a proven return man with speed and return experience, and he’s set to fill the roster spot opened up by inside linebacker Micah McFadden’s placement on injured reserve.

This fresh start presents a big opportunity for Gipson to redeem himself in New York. If he can shake off Sunday’s miscue and execute cleanly, he may help the Giants shore up one of their weaker units. In the world of the NFL, chances are fleeting. For Xavier Gipson, this is likely his last shot in New York.