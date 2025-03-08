With the New York Giants amidst many quarterback rumors, they head into 2025 with uncertainty at the position. However, the Giants are bringing back a familiar face, re-signing backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Giants now have officially re-signed quarterback Tommy DeVito, who for now is the only quarterback that the team has under contract,” Schefter wrote.

As an undrafted quarterback who split time with Illinois and Syracuse, DeVito wouldn't see an NFL field until 2023, when he became an icon. Not necessarily did he become iconic because of his stellar play, rather his agent Sean Stellato stole the show, sporting outfits that looked like costumes from episodes of The Sopranos.

https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1897761371359486353

And while it might be agent talk from DeVito's corner, Stellato sees his client as an NFL starter.

Could Tommy DeVito be Giants' starter in 2025 amid QB rumors?

To answer that question, it would be incredibly shocking to see the Giants trot DeVito out as their starting quarterback in 2025.

As of DeVito's signing, the Giants have Drew Lock and Tim Boyle in the quarterback room.

Now, Lock would likely be the starter if the regular seasons started in March.

However, with months and months between now and the beginning of the 2025 NFL regular season, they have time to figure out their quarterback situation.

The Giants could sign Aaron Rodgers, which has been a growing rumor recently.

Along with the Rodgers approach, the Giants could select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for them, there's a belief that this draft class is a bit weaker at quarterback compared to recent classes.

But, with Brian Dabboll and Joe Schoen with their backs up against the wall, they could get desperate for a competent quarterback, which is the reasoning why New York is amid so many quarterback rumors.

With that, desperation likely won't reach a level where the Giants should give Tommy DeVito the keys to start in 2025.

The most likely outcome is DeVito being utilized as depth in case something happens to their starter.

Other than that, there shouldn't be much anticipation for DeVito to hit the field in 2025.