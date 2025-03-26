When Russell Wilson agreed to a one-year, $21.5 million deal with the New York Giants, he also entered a treacherous quarterback competition. Just days earlier the Giants signed former No. 1 overall pick James Winston and return Drew Lock. But if you ask Wilson, the starting job is his to lose.

In fact, at his introductory press conference, Wilson did just that when asked.

Russell Wilson says he expects to be the Giants' starting QB and is ready to “rock and roll every day” He adds that the Giants are looking for a leader and he wants to help fill that role pic.twitter.com/Zeo1xxRsac — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said, via video from SNYGiant. “To be able to lead. I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process in the offseason, during the season, our habits and our thought process how we create a great winning culture and how to continue to establish that and really build on the things we do well and the things that we continue to need to do.

Of course, that decision will come down to Brian Daboll whom Wilson has already begun lavishing with praise. Wilson called Daboll “one of the most competitive guys” and praised his mentality, according to Giants writer Dan Salomone.

Brian Daboll has a tough decision to make

Wilson’s tour through the NFL’s most prestigious franchises has taken him through Denver, Pittsburgh, and now New York. For Wilson, the line between cocky and confident is a thin blue line. Giant blue to be exact.

However, he’s not delusional to think he’ll be the starter in Week 1. Wilson has been through this before. It's been 14 years since he beat out Matt Flynn for the Seahawks' starting assignment as a rookie and never looked back.

Despite all the knocks on Wilson since he left Seattle, the wheels haven’t fallen off yet. In 41 starts since decamping from Seattle, Wilson has thrown for 9,076 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. Over that same span, Winston has hurled 19 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and gained 3,243 yards by air in 22 starts.

In 2022, Seattle traded for Drew Lock in the deal that brought Wilson to Denver. As a newly minted Seahawk, he was advertised as the heir apparent to Wilson. Lock ultimately lost the Seahawks' QB competition to Geno Smith. If not for Lock's heroic performance in Week 17, the Giants would have the first crack at Cam Ward in this NFL Draft.

There is still the prospect of a fourth quarterback entering the fray if the Giants select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The last time New York drafted a quarterback this high was in 2004 when the Chargers traded Eli Manning to the Giants in a draft day exchange. However, future Hall of Famer Kurt Warner started the season opener.

The accumulation of veterans in the quarterback room hints at the Giants' intentions to select Sanders’ Colorado teammate, Travis Hunter. Hunter is the top cornerback in this draft but is also projected as a two-way star who can deliver at receiver. Between Hunter and Malik Nabers, Wilson would have a panoply of receivers to throw to.