While he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, running back Saquon Barkley and Eli Manning were teammates on the New York Giants from 2018 to 2019. Soon, Barkley will be the subject of a new Prime Video documentary, Saquon, which is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Barkley appeared on the Peyton and Eli Manning-hosted ManningCast during the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game. The documentary premieres on Prime Video on October 9, the same day as the Giants and Eagles' first matchup in 2025. Manning suggested Barkley switches teams at halftime in a “classic Scorsese” twist.

“I don't think any Giants' fan ever wants to see me in a Giants' uniform again.” Saquon Barkley wasn't buying Eli's twist for the new doc 😅 pic.twitter.com/UbYgHfm9cK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Scorsese's films always have great twists and surprises going on, so I've got a little idea for you,” Manning teased. “How about you switch teams at halftime and lead the Giants to victory. Classic Scorsese right there, how about that? [Do] you like that idea?”

However, Barkley does not think Giants fans would like that. “I don't think any Giants fan ever wants to see me in a Giants uniform again,” Barkley said. “You know the saying, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant'? I hope that still stays true for me.”

Even if fans wouldn't accept Barkley back, he's confident the documentary will show his gratitude for the team. “It shows the trials and tribulations and all the work that I put in to get back into it [after my injury], but it also shows the love and support that I have for the Giants organization,” Barkley said.

Article Continues Below

Saquon Barkley and Eli Manning's Giants careers

Barkley and Manning were only teammates for two seasons on the Giants. Barkley was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by them out of Penn State.

The pick was seemingly done to extend Manning's playing career, giving him a legitimate running back to work with. He played in all 16 games in his rookie year, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another 91 catches on 121 targets and 721 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

The following year, Barkley missed three games, and the Giants went 4-12. He then missed 14 games with a torn ACL in 2020. Barkley would eventually leave the Giants in 2024, signing with the Eagles. They won a Super Bowl in his first year in Philadelphia.