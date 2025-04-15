The New York Giants are exhausting all options for a quarterback. Although the Giants gave Shedeur Sanders a private workout, they are doing the same for Jalen Milroe, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

After Sanders's draft stock has plummeted in recent weeks, this might be a test by New York. They don't want to be locked in on only one prospect.

They want to explore every option they possibly can.

With Sanders, he has the best floor, in terms of what a team will receive. With Milroe, it is a much different story.

He arguably has the highest floor of any quarterback in the NFL Draft. He has an impressive long-ball, as well as his blazing speed. Funny enough, Milroe had an incrediblt 40-year dash time.

That's only a glimpse of what he can do.

At the same time though, he has some glaring concerns for the NFL. For starters, he was one of the worst SEC quarterbacks in terms of completion percentage in the intermediate range.

That is where some of the best quarterback thrive, is in that in between area. However, some of Milroe's potential is too good to ignore. That is something that can be taught.

The Giants want to see both Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe

Not to mention, Milroe's academic smarts can help himself, and his team tremendously. After all, he graduated with a master's degree in four years, something that is unheard of.

Because of this, and his athletic prowess, the attention has been centered on him.

However, it hasn't eliminated the Giants interest in the former Colorado football quarterback. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, and in the nation.

There is a reason Sanders has been projected No. 2 quarterback taken in the draft.

Teams are knowing what they will get from Sanders. On the flip side, Milroe is a bit more of an uncertainty. He might or might not be ready to play right away.

Regardless of that, time is of the essence for the Giants. Yes, they will have plenty of decisions to make. However, decision paralysis can be a major element that impacts who they draft.

Between Sanders and Milroe, both quarterbacks offer potential, but in vastly different ways.

If they go through the evaluation process appropriately, then it will be easier to tell who they will pick. As of now though, they are weighing every option.