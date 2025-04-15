The New York Giants are set to have a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday, but it is still up in the air regarding what they will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN's Field Yates and Mel Kiper currently have the Giants passing on Sanders for Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

“The second-rated player on my board is just too good for the Giants to bypass, even with the QB concerns,” Field Yates and Mel Kiper wrote. “They can wait until Day 2 to address that, especially if they aren't sold on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. the Giants already have a quality edge rush group, but it'd become that much nastier with the addition of Carter, who had 12 sacks in 2024.”

Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter are viewed as the top two players in the 2025 NFL Draft. As of right now, the top two picks are expected to be Cam Ward at No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, and Hunter going No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns. That would presumably leave the Giants with the choice of either Sanders or Carter.

As mentioned by Yates and Kiper, the Giants have a strong edge rushing group headlined by Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dexter Lawrence brings great pass-rushing ability on the inside as well. Carter would not fill the biggest need, but he is viewed as a potential elite player, with some comparing him to fellow Penn State product Micah Parsons. Adding Carter would make the Giants' front reminiscent of their Super Bowl years, when they had waves of pass rushers, whether it was Lawrence Taylor and company in the 1980s, or players like Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck and Jason Pierre-Paul on the 2007 and 2011 championship teams.

Ultimately, the Giants will need to decide if Sanders is worthy of the No. 3 pick based on all of the work they have done in the pre-draft process. We have just over a week to find out what the Giants truly think.