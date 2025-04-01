The New York Giants own the No. 3 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. After signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, some believe the front office select a non-quarterback in late April. However, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN isn't ready to rule out the possibility of Shedeur Sanders going to New York.

During a segment on “Get Up” on ESPN, Kiper analyzed the situation the Giants are in. They have to wait for both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns to make their picks. The popular NFL Draft analyst believes Shedeur Sanders could be available to New York and if they love the former Colorado Buffaloes star, then they could opt to select the 23-year-old quarterback.

.@MelKiperESPN on if he still expects the Giants to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 in the NFL draft after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/71NLTNezXU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Expectations right now are that Ward will be the first pick overall and many believe the Tennessee Titans are keeping that pick. The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 pick overall and the team has a clear need at quarterback. Cleveland still has Deshaun Watson on the roster and traded for Kenny Pickett with the Philadelphia Eagles early in the offseason.

As Mel Kiper Jr. points out, New York will need the Browns to skip on Shedeur Sanders and take a different player if they hope to select the prospect quarterback. Either way, signing Wilson and Winston gives the Giants some flexibility on draft night, as there is a real chance they opt to select one of the other Top prospects in Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Last offseason, rumors suggested the Giants were interested in some of the available quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft but they ultimately missed out on all of them. Instead, the front office selected LSU Tigers wideout Malik Nabers who has all of the potential in the world.

Despite that, not having a franchise quarterback proved to be the Achilles heel for New York. The Giants utilized four different quarterbacks throughout the 2024 campaign and ended the season with a measly 3-14 record.

Although the teams with the Top 3 picks of the draft all can use a quarterback it's still unclear where Shedeur Sanders will land. Other teams that could opt to select a quarterback in the first round include the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Los Angeles Rams.