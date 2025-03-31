What are the New York Giants doing at the quarterback position? And will they draft another one? For now, Jameis Winston shrugged off the Giants’ free-agency move to get Russell Wilson, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

Jameis Winston on whether he knew another QB would be added by the #Giants after he agreed: “I knew a free agent signing was going to come or maybe even a draft pick was going to come. But that’s their business. My business is today … finally becoming a Giant.”

Winston is with his fourth NFL team. He played five years with Tampa Bay before spending four years with the Saints. Last year he played for Cleveland.

QB James Winston not worried about competition

It’s hard to imagine a team turning to Winston as the season-opening starter. His career record of 36-51 doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Also, the memory of that infamous 33-touchdown, 30-interception season still hangs around despite almost six years of aging.

However, having Winston and Wilson means the Giants hold a pair of veterans in case the draft doesn’t go the way they want it to go. General manager Joe Schoen said the team won’t force a draft pick at No. 3 overall, according to espn.com.

“We're in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time,” Schoen said. “If it matches up. If the value is right. We can look at many positions and take a guy.”

Schoen said getting a quarterback with that high pick would have to fit like a glove.

“Yeah, if you're talking about where we're picking, you'd like that guy to be able to be a franchise quarterback that you can win with, you're winning the NFC East every year,” Schoen said. “The ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl if you're taking a guy that high, so they have to be able to check (all) those boxes.”

The Giants signed Wilson and Winston for under $15 million this season, which leaves the door open to draft a quarterback. The Giants made it known to Wilson that was a possibility, according to ESPN.

“I didn't tell him what we're going to do at (pick No. 3), but I said we're open to everything,” Schoen said. “So yeah, you can't give a promise that you're not going to take a certain position or something like that. That's not fair. We can go any which direction. We can go play a game right now.”