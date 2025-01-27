New York Giants fans are in much distress following a 3-14 season, but morale would be even lower if not for the team's standout rookie wide receiver. Despite catching passes from struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and backups Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, Malik Nabers recorded 109 receptions (fifth in NFL) for 1,204 yards (seventh) and seven touchdowns (tied for 11th). His notable output will officially earn recognition.

Detroit Lions All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown is pulling out of the 2025 Pro Bowl Games because of an undisclosed injury, which will result in Nabers claiming the open slot, per Giants.com's Michael Eisen. The former LSU star answered Big Blue Nation's cries for a promising pass-catcher and shined in his inaugural NFL campaign. There is no telling what he can do with a more reliable QB under center.

Can Malik Nabers help the Giants return to winning ways next season?

Nabers is the franchise's first receiver to attain Pro Bowl honors since fellow Tigers talent Odell Beckham Jr. did so for a third time in 2016. Although similar issues plagued the Giants in 2024-25, the hope is that Nabers' arrival marks an eventual turnaround in the Meadowlands.

Regardless of who the team's long-term solution at quarterback is, it is important for management to surround him with viable weapons in the WR room and solid protection on the offensive line. The No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft helps New York address the first matter and will optimally remain a focal point of head coach Brian Daboll's game plan next season.

It is general manager Joe Schoen's job to acquire a signal-caller who can help maximize Nabers' talents. Completing such a critical objective will be difficult to do, especially given the skepticism that scouts have regarding the 2025 quarterback class. But the front office must at least identify a veteran option who can buy the G-Men some time until they implement a more permanent plan.

Malik Nabers is entrusted with easing Giants fans' misery during whatever adversity still lies ahead. Judging by this past season's results, the Pro Bowler is up to the task.