For the first time since the reports that the New York Giants are hiring John Harbaugh to coach the team, one of their 2025 quarterbacks, former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, broke their silence.

Wilson took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a Bible verse in the wake of the Harbaugh news. He quoted Hebrews 11:1, which reads, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Wilson also added the hashtag, “#StandOnFaith [Stand On Faith]” at the end of his post.

While he never mentioned Harbaugh, this was noticeably his first post since Jan. 9, 2026. It also comes as the reports have ramped up that the deal is being finalized by the Giants and Harbaugh.

The Giants are hiring John Harbaugh as their next head coach

Once again, the Giants are hiring a new head coach. This time around, they are bringing in a former Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Article Continues Below

He served as the Baltimore Ravens' head coach for 18 years, making the playoffs in 12 of those years. The Ravens won the Super Bowl during the 2012 NFL season.

Harbaugh and the Ravens parted ways after the 2025 season. The Ravens missed the playoffs after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, sealing his fate.

Now, he will have a new challenge — turning the Giants around. The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2022, and they won just four games in 2025.

There are some bright spots, though. They appear to have their quarterback in Jaxson Dart, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Additionally, they have star edge rushers like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, and Cam Skattebo was hitting his stride before suffering a season-ending injury.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in his first season with the team. The Giants are likely hoping for similar results. Similarly, he took over a team with a young quarterback, Joe Flacco, who was a rookie in 2008. The Ravens made it to the AFC Championship, losing to the Steelers, who would win the Super Bowl that year.